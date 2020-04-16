UrduPoint.com
Nine Outlaws Arrested In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

The police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Uch Sharif police arrested two drug peddlers -- Sajid and Shahbaz and recovered 3,100 grams hashish from them.

Baghdad-ul-Jadid police arrested drug pusher Ahtasham and recovered 1,130 hashish from him while Sadar and Anaiyti police arrested accused -- Abbas, Shahid and Fayyaz, respectively and recovered 140 liters of liquor from their possession.

The Sama Satta, Yazman and Dhor Kot police also arrested accused -- Munir, Altaf and Jahangir, respectively and recovered two pistols, one revolver and 11 cartridges from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further investigation are in progress, spokesman added.

