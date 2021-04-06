UrduPoint.com
Nine Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:43 PM

Nine outlaws arrested in sargodha

Police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 50 liter liquor, six pistols 30 bore and one gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as- Asif, Asghar, Hussain Ali, Shoaib, Ikraam, Sajid, Riazand others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

