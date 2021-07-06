UrduPoint.com
Nine Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Nine outlaws arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested nine accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics,illegal weapons and stolen jewellery from their possession.

Police sources said that during the ongoing drive against criminals in the district, teams of different police stations conducted raids and caught eight accused and recovered 1.

4-kg hashish,three pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.

Meanwhile, a police team also arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a robbery and recovered three-tola stolen gold worth Rs 300,000 from him.

The accused were identified as-Mubashar Ali,Asghar, Nawaz Hussain, Ashiq Ali, Tariq, Pervaiz, Abdul Rehman,Shah Mir and Ali Raza. separate cases have been registered against the accused.

