Nine Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:06 PM

Nine outlaws arrested in sargodha

Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested nine accused.

The teams recovered 2.10 kg hash, 10 litres liquor and four riffles from them.

They were identified as-- Khan Muhammad, Mukhtiyar, Ghulam Abbas,Yousuf, Saifullah,Ghulam Hussain,Maqbool Hussain,Amir Hassan and Safdar Ali.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation

