Nine Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The district police on Tuesday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics
and weapons from them.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted raids
within their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused and recovered 1.
6 kilograms of hashish, 50 liters
of liquor and three weapons.
The accused were identified as Zeeshan, Ijaz, Hamaza, Sufiyan, Riaz and others.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.
