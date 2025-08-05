Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The district police on Tuesday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics

and weapons from them.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted raids

within their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused and recovered 1.

6 kilograms of hashish, 50 liters

of liquor and three weapons.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan, Ijaz, Hamaza, Sufiyan, Riaz and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.