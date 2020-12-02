Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that ongoing drive against drug sellers/weapon handlers,the teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested nine criminals and recovered 1.

240 kg Hashish, 77 litres of liquor, three pistols 30 bore,a gun 12 bore and a rifle 7mm from their possession.

They were identified as; Muhammad Arshad,Akbar,Yasir,Safdar Ali,Shoukat,Irfan,Amanullah,Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Tahir. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.