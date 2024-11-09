Nine Outlaws Arrested; Weapons, Drugs Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)Police apprehended nine outlaws involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Saturday.
A public relation officer told APP that the, ICT Police Aabpara, Industrial Area, Shams Colony, Noon and Koral police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
The police teams also arrested six accused namely Zeeshan, Yousaf, Aamir Khan, Ander Gul, Muhammad Ishaq and Said Nawaz and recovered four liquor bottles, 420 gram hashish and four pistols with ammunition from their possession, he added.
DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
