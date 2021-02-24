Nine outlaws arrested,45 litres liquor seized in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police sources said that during ongoing drive against criminals in the district, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 9 accused.

They recovered 45 litres liquor, 500 gm hashish, 3 guns 12 bore, 3 pistols 30 bore and a riffle 303 bore from them.

Those arrested were identified as--Zafar Hayyat,Akbar khan,Wazir Khan,Sarfraz,Naveed ul Hassan,Umer Nawaz,Taimoor Hassan,Asif and Yasir.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused.