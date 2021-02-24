UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Outlaws Arrested,45 Litres Liquor Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:56 PM

Nine outlaws arrested,45 litres liquor seized in sargodha

The police on Wednesday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police sources said that during ongoing drive against criminals in the district, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 9 accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police sources said that during ongoing drive against criminals in the district, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 9 accused.

They recovered 45 litres liquor, 500 gm hashish, 3 guns 12 bore, 3 pistols 30 bore and a riffle 303 bore from them.

Those arrested were identified as--Zafar Hayyat,Akbar khan,Wazir Khan,Sarfraz,Naveed ul Hassan,Umer Nawaz,Taimoor Hassan,Asif and Yasir.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals All From General Motors

Recent Stories

Ehsan Mani delighted with successful completion of ..

9 minutes ago

'Trading relationship is the only solution to defe ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National ..

16 minutes ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi announces new theme

16 minutes ago

Germany reports 8,007 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 716 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.