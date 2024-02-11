Open Menu

Nine Outlaws Booked For Torturing Police Constable, Interfering State Affairs On Polling Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Nine outlaws booked for torturing police constable, interfering state affairs on polling day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police have registered a case against nine persons for torturing a police official during polling process in Elections 2024.

According to police sources, police officials intercepted a group of people who were trying to disrupt a peaceful environment at the polling station Government Boys school Kalarwala, Mauza Sonhra Chandia.

A man identified as Shoaib son of Khursheed attacked at police constable Zeeshan Aziz. Resultantly, he sustained injuries. The police team tried to arrest the attackers but could not succeed. The police team trying to ascertain identity of the other attackers.

The police registered case against the outlaws for allegedly interfering in state affairs and torturing police officials under PPC sections 149, 148,186,353, and 324.

Related Topics

Police Man Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

21 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

22 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

22 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

22 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

22 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan