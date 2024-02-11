- Home
Nine Outlaws Booked For Torturing Police Constable, Interfering State Affairs On Polling Day
Published February 11, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police have registered a case against nine persons for torturing a police official during polling process in Elections 2024.
According to police sources, police officials intercepted a group of people who were trying to disrupt a peaceful environment at the polling station Government Boys school Kalarwala, Mauza Sonhra Chandia.
A man identified as Shoaib son of Khursheed attacked at police constable Zeeshan Aziz. Resultantly, he sustained injuries. The police team tried to arrest the attackers but could not succeed. The police team trying to ascertain identity of the other attackers.
The police registered case against the outlaws for allegedly interfering in state affairs and torturing police officials under PPC sections 149, 148,186,353, and 324.
