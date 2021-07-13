UrduPoint.com
Nine Outlaws Held

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Nine outlaws held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Saddar police here on Tuesday arrested nine notorious outlaws and recovered valuables,weapons and cash from their possession.

A police spokesman said a police team conducted raids and arrested six members of two gangs.They were identified as--Falak Shair, Mansoor Ali, Asim, Shair Muhammad, Ehsan and Arif.

Police recovered six motorcycles, mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 110,000, illegal weapons and several bullets from their possession.The accused were wanted by police in 21 cases of dacoity and robbery.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three drugs traffickers--Tariq Mehmood alias Taari, Shahid Raza and Talib and recovered 4.2 kg hash from them.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

