UrduPoint.com

Nine Outlaws Held, Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Nine outlaws held, drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested two drug peddlers during checking identified as Saud Abbas and Nauman and recovered 220 gram hashish. Golra police arrested a drug peddler namely Arshad Khan and recovered 1220 gram hashish from his possession. Sihala police nabbed a drug peddler namely Muhammad Arshad and recovered 1275 gram hashish, said a news release on Saturday.

Likewise, Shehzad Town police on a tip off arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Nazakat Hussain and recovered 1030 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol.

Lohi Bher police arrested an accused Moeez Fazal involved in aerial firing and recovered one 30 bore pistol.

Industrial Area police arrested a liquor seller namely Shan Masih and recovered 20 litres liquor while Noon police arrested two accused Gul Muhammad alias lali and Tawakkal Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated culprits have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Drugs Saud All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

11 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

11 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.