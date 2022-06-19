Nine outlaws held, drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested two drug peddlers during checking identified as Saud Abbas and Nauman and recovered 220 gram hashish. Golra police arrested a drug peddler namely Arshad Khan and recovered 1220 gram hashish from his possession. Sihala police nabbed a drug peddler namely Muhammad Arshad and recovered 1275 gram hashish, said a news release on Saturday.

Likewise, Shehzad Town police on a tip off arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Nazakat Hussain and recovered 1030 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol.

Lohi Bher police arrested an accused Moeez Fazal involved in aerial firing and recovered one 30 bore pistol.

Industrial Area police arrested a liquor seller namely Shan Masih and recovered 20 litres liquor while Noon police arrested two accused Gul Muhammad alias lali and Tawakkal Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated culprits have been registered and further investigations are underway.