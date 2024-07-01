Nine outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested nine outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during different operations conducted in different areas on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer DI Khan Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan, taking action against drug dealers, arrested Bilal Hussain son of Abdul Latif and recovered 295 grams of heroin from him.

The same police also arrested another accused drug dealer named Noor Din son of Imam Din with a recovery of 380 grams of heroin and 150 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

Meanwhile, a team of Gomal University police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider khan along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested three drug dealers named Ijaz alias Ashraqa son of Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ibrahim son of Tariq Shaheen and Danish son of Muhammad Bakhsh recovering 418 grams, 1035 grams and 385 grams of hashish from them respectively.

Similarly, Saddar police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtar Ahmad arrested accused Qaiser son of Rabnawaz and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from him. The same police arrested Sunny Maseeh son of Munna Laal, Mumtaz Hussain son of Rabnawaz and Mulazim Hussain son of Khadim Hussain recovering 80 grams of heroin, 470 grams of hashish and 260 grams of Ice drug from them respectively.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.