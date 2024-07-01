Nine Outlaws Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested nine outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during different operations conducted in different areas on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer DI Khan Nasir Mehmood.
He said a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan, taking action against drug dealers, arrested Bilal Hussain son of Abdul Latif and recovered 295 grams of heroin from him.
The same police also arrested another accused drug dealer named Noor Din son of Imam Din with a recovery of 380 grams of heroin and 150 grams of Ice drug from his possession.
Meanwhile, a team of Gomal University police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider khan along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested three drug dealers named Ijaz alias Ashraqa son of Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ibrahim son of Tariq Shaheen and Danish son of Muhammad Bakhsh recovering 418 grams, 1035 grams and 385 grams of hashish from them respectively.
Similarly, Saddar police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtar Ahmad arrested accused Qaiser son of Rabnawaz and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from him. The same police arrested Sunny Maseeh son of Munna Laal, Mumtaz Hussain son of Rabnawaz and Mulazim Hussain son of Khadim Hussain recovering 80 grams of heroin, 470 grams of hashish and 260 grams of Ice drug from them respectively.
The police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur for finalize all arrangements for Monsoon18 seconds ago
-
District administration Mardan evicts encroachers from sports department land30 seconds ago
-
Peace Committee stresses unity to maintain peace33 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations5 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister administers oath to Kohat Bar Association Cabinet10 minutes ago
-
British Council recognizes Outstanding Headteachers with Leadership Excellence Awards11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker inaugurates emergency services at Sir Sadiq Hospital20 minutes ago
-
Rising trend of water level witnessed in Mangla dam after glaciers at Himalayan start melting20 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses his grief over death of four cops in Kashmore20 minutes ago
-
Fine Rs 3.3 m imposed on 789 profiteers20 minutes ago
-
Anti-power theft drive intensified in Mardan circle20 minutes ago
-
People advised to take precautionary measures in monsoon20 minutes ago