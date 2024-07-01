Open Menu

Nine Outlaws Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Nine outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested nine outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during different operations conducted in different areas on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer DI Khan Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan, taking action against drug dealers, arrested Bilal Hussain son of Abdul Latif and recovered 295 grams of heroin from him.

The same police also arrested another accused drug dealer named Noor Din son of Imam Din with a recovery of 380 grams of heroin and 150 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

Meanwhile, a team of Gomal University police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider khan along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested three drug dealers named Ijaz alias Ashraqa son of Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ibrahim son of Tariq Shaheen and Danish son of Muhammad Bakhsh recovering 418 grams, 1035 grams and 385 grams of hashish from them respectively.

Similarly, Saddar police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtar Ahmad arrested accused Qaiser son of Rabnawaz and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from him. The same police arrested Sunny Maseeh son of Munna Laal, Mumtaz Hussain son of Rabnawaz and Mulazim Hussain son of Khadim Hussain recovering 80 grams of heroin, 470 grams of hashish and 260 grams of Ice drug from them respectively.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Nasir Same Circle Saddar Gomal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

5 minutes ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 minutes ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

3 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan