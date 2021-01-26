Nine outlaws held, drugs, weapons, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons, bottle of liquor and other valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Westridge police have arrested Basit Hussain and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession while 05 liters of liquor recovered from Rehman Ali and 05 liters of liquor from Shahan Mukhtar.

Police also recovered 10 liters of liquor from Khalid Mahmood and 08 liters of liquor from Ghulam Hussain.

During course of action, Westridge police held Gulbar Ali and recovered 200 grams chars from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan Police arrested Tauseef Anjum and recovered 210 grams of charas from his custody.

Bani Police nabbed Fazal Sultan and recovered pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession.

Rawat Police also arrested Samiullah Khaliq and recovered pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them and police have started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas Appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements.