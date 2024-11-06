Nine Outlaws Held, Weapons, Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 09 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 09 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the teams of Golra, Industrial Area and Khanna police stations took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
He said police team also arrested five accused's namely Awais, Sohail, Ghulam Haider, Firoz Khan and Shakir Khan and recovered four 30 bore pistols with ammunition and 505-gram ice from their possession.
Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
DIG Raza said that the Islamabad Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that nobody would be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he said.
He urged the citizens to report any suspicious activities to the respective police station or emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: ..
Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: Minister4 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch1 minute ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan8 minutes ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs8 minutes ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September8 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 118 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee20 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use20 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody12 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined20 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony20 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony20 minutes ago