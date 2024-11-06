Nine outlaws held, weapons, drugs recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 09 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 09 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the teams of Golra, Industrial Area and Khanna police stations took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested five accused's namely Awais, Sohail, Ghulam Haider, Firoz Khan and Shakir Khan and recovered four 30 bore pistols with ammunition and 505-gram ice from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

DIG Raza said that the Islamabad Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that nobody would be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he said.

He urged the citizens to report any suspicious activities to the respective police station or emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.