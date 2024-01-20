Nine outlaws including three political candidates booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The City Police on Saturday have registered case against nine alleged outlaws including candidates for National Assembly (156) Ayesha Nazir Jutt, (PP 229) Dr Arifa Jutt and PP (231) Khalid Nisar Dogar for allegedly making provocative speeches against the country’s institutions.

According to official sources, nine nominated and another 50 unknown persons were booked. The nominated persons who were booked also include Shehbaz Dogar, Shani Dogar, Rashid Azeem, Furqan, Yousuf and Nadeem. However, the alleged outlaws got bail from additional sessions court.

The court also sought complete record on January 24.