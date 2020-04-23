UrduPoint.com
Nine Outlaws Involved In Police Encounter Booked

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Nine outlaws involved in police encounter booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Ababd police have registered a case against nine persons for their alleged involvement in police encounter under various provisions of law including sections 302, 324, 353, 186, 148, 149 and 225 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police said on Thursday that Investigation Officer Civil Lines police station along with Mohsan Ghani Trainee ASI, Sohail Khalid constable, Ghulam Muhiyud Din constable, Abu Zar Fareed constable and driver Amjad Ali late night were carrying accused Ghulam Abbas and Umair Raza residents of Base Line Islamnagar Faisalabad when their seven accomplices riding on four motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at police near Dera Sain graveyard Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

During the shootout, constable Abuzar Fareed received bullet injuries.

The outlaws succeeded in freeing their under custody accomplices.

However, the police encircled the outlaws near Base Line and asked them to surrender but they again opened fire. The police also returned fire and during the encounter, 4 accused including Ghulam Abbas, Umair Raza, Shehbaz and Umar received bullet injuries and died on the spot while other accused managed to escape from the scene in the darkness.

The police recovered illicit weapons, handcuffs, motorcycles, mobile phones, etc. from the spot and registered a case vide FIR No.821/20 on complaint of Inspector Muhammad Asghar against 9 accused including 4 killed ones and started investigation for arrest of the escapees.

