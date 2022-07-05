UrduPoint.com

Nine Outlaws Rounded Up In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons with ammunition during the last 24 hours

Bhara Kahu Police team apprehended accused namely Nisar Khan and recovered 1425 gram heroin from him, a news release on Tuesday said.

Tarnol police during snap checking apprehended two drug peddlers namely Mohsin Shahzad and Muhammad Sardar and recovered 1600 gram heroin from their possession.

Similarly, Karachi company police arrested three accused namely Noman Hussain, Muhammad Ahmed and Waheed Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested an accused Zeeshan involved in illegal activity, while Sihala police arrested accused namely Ghayas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered to intensify the crackdown. "Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

