UrduPoint.com

Nine Passengers Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:28 PM

Nine passengers injured in road mishap

Nine people sustained injuries due to collision between a passenger van and Tractor trolley on Gojharr wali pull at Purana shujaabad road in the premises of city police station here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Nine people sustained injuries due to collision between a passenger van and Tractor trolley on Gojharr wali pull at Purana shujaabad road in the premises of city police station here.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was heading to Multan, When it reached near Gojharrwali pull, a speeding tractor trolley hit it from backside due to fog.

As a result,Nine passengers including four men,three women and two children sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarter hospital (THQ) shuja abad after providing first-aid.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Station Road Van Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question a ..

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question about “good news”

8 minutes ago
 EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicro ..

EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicron impact

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since ..

Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since 2019

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wed ..

Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wednesday - Official

6 minutes ago
 First Omicron case detected in Japan

First Omicron case detected in Japan

6 minutes ago
 Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.