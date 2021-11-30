Nine passengers injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Nine people sustained injuries due to collision between a passenger van and Tractor trolley on Gojharr wali pull at Purana shujaabad road in the premises of city police station here.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was heading to Multan, When it reached near Gojharrwali pull, a speeding tractor trolley hit it from backside due to fog.

As a result,Nine passengers including four men,three women and two children sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarter hospital (THQ) shuja abad after providing first-aid.