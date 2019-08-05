Nine pathology labs, X-Ray clinics sealed

(@imziishan)

Local administration of Landi Kotal have sealed nine pathology labs and x-ray clinics here on Monday

LANDI KOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Local administration of Landi Kotal have sealed nine pathology labs and x-ray clinics here on Monday.

According to the details, the local administration have launched crackdown against the pathology labs owners who have not valid certificates.

The operation was launched over the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Mehmood Khan.

/378