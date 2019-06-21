Nine people injured in Dera Bugti hand grenade blast

At least nine people including children and old men were injured in a hand grenade blast at Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti on Friday, Levies forces confirmed the incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :At least nine people including children and old men were injured in a hand grenade blast at Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti on Friday, Levies forces confirmed the incident.

According to details, the victims were present in a local hotel when unknown men riding a motorbike threw a hand grenade at it which went off, leaving nine people injured on the spot.

Levies forces team led by Assistant Commissioner Zohaibul Hassan reached the site and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Law enforcement also reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and have started investigation.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longov strongly condemned the attack on a local hotel which left nine people injured.

He directed the local administration including law enforcement agencies to make efforts to arrest those elements who involved in such heinous crime to bring them for strict punishment.

The minister instructed health department to ensure best medical facilities to the victims.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.