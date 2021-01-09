Nine people wounded in group clash in muzaffargarh

Almost nine people including three women were hurt during a scuffle broke out between two groups Jatt and Masuri bradri over land dispute at check number 604 Chowk Sarwer Shahid on Saturday morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Almost nine people including three women were hurt during a scuffle broke out between two groups Jatt and Masuri bradri over land dispute at check number 604 Chowk Sarwer Shahid on Saturday morning.

Local police reached on the spot and shifted wounded people to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.

It had registered FIRs against accused persons of both parties.

Police said investigation was continued, however suspected people of both parties had fled the scene.