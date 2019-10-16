UrduPoint.com
Nine Perish In Road Accident Near Ragh Village

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : At least nine people lost their lives many others injured when a passenger coach fell into a gorge after hitting a car near Ragh village here on Wednesday morning.

Chitral police said the ill-fated passenger coach was on the way to Booni from Chitral when it collided with a station wagon car coming from the opposite direction and fell into a gorge.

Local people and rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted victims to hospital.

Six people were killed on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, police said.

The hospital officials said the dead included driver of the coach Sajadur Rehman, resident of Mulhaw, Sifatullah, son of Abdullah Khan, Adnan son of Zar Gul, resident of Mianwali, Punjab, Mir Hakim Khan son of Mirza Gul resident of Chitral, Fazle Ali son of Sher Ali, resident of Booni, Nighat Khatoon (32) daughter of Maulazim Hussain of Booni, Haji Muhammad (46), son of Zar Muhammad of Ayun and Muhammad Ibrahim (50) of Malakand and Taj Muhammad, son of Ali Muhammad, resident of Mukhow.

While nine injured were under treatment at DHQ Hospital.

