UrduPoint.com

Nine Personnel Of Balochistan Constabulary Martyred In Bomb Blast Near Sibi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:47 AM

Nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary martyred in bomb blast near Sibi

Levies sources have said that the injured have been shifted to Civil and CMH hospitals in Sibi for treatment.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) At least nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and thirteen others were injured when a bomb exploded near their truck at Kumbri Bridge, Sibi on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the injured have been shifted to Civil and CMH hospitals in Sibi for treatment.
The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started investigations.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of personnel of Balochistan Constabulary in a suicide attack near Sibi.
In a statement today, he extended his condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs.
The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.

Shehbaz Sharif said terrorism in Balochistan is part of nefarious agenda of destabilizing the country. He reiterated the commitment to purge the motherland from the menace of terrorism.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the terrorist attack on Balochistan Constabulary's van in Sibi.
In a statement today, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack.
The Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.
Rana Sanaullah also sought report from the authorities concerned about the incident.
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also strongly condemned the suicide blast.
In a statement, he said conspiracies of anti-state elements will be thwarted with the support of people.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Suicide Attack Balochistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Suicide Van Sibi From Best

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

9 minutes ago
 Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fa ..

Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fair' on March 10

9 minutes ago
 Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

20 minutes ago
 London force apologises for missed chance to stop ..

London force apologises for missed chance to stop killer policeman

11 minutes ago
 Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool m ..

Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool must not 'define season'

11 minutes ago
 All-round Shakib gives Bangladesh consolation win ..

All-round Shakib gives Bangladesh consolation win over England

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.