Nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary martyred in bomb blast near Sibi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Levies sources have said that the injured have been shifted to Civil and CMH hospitals in Sibi for treatment.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) At least nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and thirteen others were injured when a bomb exploded near their truck at Kumbri Bridge, Sibi on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the injured have been shifted to Civil and CMH hospitals in Sibi for treatment.

The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started investigations.

In a statement today, he extended his condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured . He also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs

Shehbaz Sharif said terrorism in Balochistan is part of nefarious agenda of destabilizing the country. He reiterated the commitment to purge the motherland from the menace of terrorism.

In a statement today, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack

The Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs , who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.

Rana Sanaullah also sought report from the authorities concerned about the incident.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also strongly condemned the suicide blast.

In a statement, he said conspiracies of anti-state elements will be thwarted with the support of people.