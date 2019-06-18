UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Persons Serious Injured In Talagang Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Nine persons serious Injured in Talagang road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as nine persons were sustained injured in a collision between two passenger buses at Mianwali road on late Monday night.

Rescue officials said, at least nine people were injured in a collision between a Karachi bound bus and a Rawalpindi bound bus on Talagang-Mianwali road.

However, the rescue teams have rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Road Rawalpindi Mianwali

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

10 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

9 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.