Nine persons serious Injured in Talagang road mishap

Rescue officials said, at least nine people were injured in a collision between a Karachi bound bus and a Rawalpindi bound bus on Talagang-Mianwali road.

However, the rescue teams have rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.