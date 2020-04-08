UrduPoint.com
Nine Pilgrims Declare Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Nine pilgrims declare positive for Coronavirus

Nine pilgrims who arrived in Attock from a Quarantine Centre Muttan have been declared positive for coronavirus by the lab concerned

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Nine pilgrims who arrived in Attock from a Quarantine Centre Muttan have been declared positive for coronavirus by the lab concerned.

Incharge CoronaVirus Cell Attock Dr Asif Niazi talking to newsmen said that total 19 pilgrims reached Attock after spending 14 days in Taftan and then 14 days in a quarantine in Multan where they were declared negative by the authorities concerned.

He said that as per SOPs these 19 pilgrims were quarantined in Attock and now nine of them have been declared positive.

He said that those declared positive for coronavirus are in stable condition.

He said that all possible facilities were being provided to those quarantined.

