UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Places In Islamabad Sealed To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:39 AM

Nine places in Islamabad sealed to prevent spread of COVID-19

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed nine places in the city to check spread of coronavirus and to protect the people as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed nine places in the city to check spread of coronavirus and to protect the people as well.

According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate Islamabad, the decision has been taken in larger public interest and immediately came into effect. After confirmation of COVID-19 results through list of NIH and after input and analysis by epidemiologists of the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Centre along with deliberations with the health department (DHO, MNSR&C, DG, MCI), the areas have been sealed in larger public interest with immediate effect and until further orders, the notification said.

The decision was taken in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Act, 1958 and to prevent community spread of novel coronavirus.

The areas which have been sealed include Huawei Tech. Saudi Pak Tower, Blue Area, Islamabad; Pakistan Sports Board; Gulrajgan, ChatthaBakhtawar; street No. 13-C, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad; main street No. 26, sub-street 110, sector I-10/4; street No. 111, sector G-9/4; street No. 54, sector G-7/2; Block No. 6, PWD Colony; and street No. 62, sector G-6/4, Islamabad.

According to the notification, the ICT administration has also requested Islamabad police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army to cordon off the areas to ensure public safety.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Rangers Police Sports Saudi Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

11 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

13 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

14 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.