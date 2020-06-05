Nine places in Islamabad sealed to prevent spread of COVID-19

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed nine places in the city to check spread of coronavirus and to protect the people as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed nine places in the city to check spread of coronavirus and to protect the people as well.

According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate Islamabad, the decision has been taken in larger public interest and immediately came into effect. After confirmation of COVID-19 results through list of NIH and after input and analysis by epidemiologists of the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Centre along with deliberations with the health department (DHO, MNSR&C, DG, MCI), the areas have been sealed in larger public interest with immediate effect and until further orders, the notification said.

The decision was taken in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Act, 1958 and to prevent community spread of novel coronavirus.

The areas which have been sealed include Huawei Tech. Saudi Pak Tower, Blue Area, Islamabad; Pakistan Sports Board; Gulrajgan, ChatthaBakhtawar; street No. 13-C, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad; main street No. 26, sub-street 110, sector I-10/4; street No. 111, sector G-9/4; street No. 54, sector G-7/2; Block No. 6, PWD Colony; and street No. 62, sector G-6/4, Islamabad.

According to the notification, the ICT administration has also requested Islamabad police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army to cordon off the areas to ensure public safety.