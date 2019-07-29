Nine police officials injured in a road mishap in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:Nine police officials sustained injuries in a road accident while chasing alleged dacoits here on Monday.

According to police,SHO Bahauddin Zakariya police station,Zaheer Babar along with eight other policemen was chasing a car having suspects.

Meanwhile,the police van collided with a suspect car.

The police managed to arrest the alleged dacoits but nine policemen received injuries.Rescue 1122 provided first aid to five officials on the spot, while four others were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

City Police Officer Nasrullah Dareshak appreciated performance of the police officials.Further investigation was under way.