Nine Police Officials Pinned Promotion Badges
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan pinned promotion badges on the shoulders of nine police officials in a ceremony held here in honor of the officials at the District police lines on Thursday.
Police said that the officials got promotion from the office of Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector included Habib, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Riyyaz, Munawwar Hussain,Aijaz Ahmad and others.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Bahawalpur said that it was duty of police to provide security to masses. “The
police personnel have been playing important role in provision of security to citizens,” he said.
DSP (Legal), Jaam Muhammad Mohsin and other police officials and the families of the promoted officials also present on the occasion.
