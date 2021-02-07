UrduPoint.com
Nine POs Arrested, Arms Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Nine POs arrested, arms recovered

TANK, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) ::Police here Sunday claimed to have arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered arms from their possession.

The police team led by SP Rural Rokhanzeb Khan conducted search and strike operations in different localties of the district and arrested nine proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder and other serious nature crimes.

The arrested were identified as Hameedullah, Siddiqur Rehman, Noman, Imran, Furqan, Saqib Khan, Irfanullah, Rizwan and Rafiullah while recovering arms including a rifle, two pistols and cartridges of different bores.

The cases against the arrested have been registered in relevant police stations while further investigation was underway.

