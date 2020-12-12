UrduPoint.com
Nine POs Held During Crackdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested nine proclaimed offenders wanted to police in heinous crime at various police stations during a crackdown launched in the city here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the police launched crackdown against proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes.

The team arrested nine proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Imran, Haqnawaz, Imtiaz, Jaffar, Sabir, Wajid, Faheem, Waheed and Laal Khan.

According to police sources, the arrested proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other criminal activities at various police stations.

In charge PO staff, Sub-Inspector Nazima Mushtaq said that crackdown against proclaimed offenders would continue without any discrimination.

