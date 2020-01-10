UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine POs Held In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Nine POs held in Rajanpur

As many as nine proclaimed offenders were nabbed during a crackdown as per directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as nine proclaimed offenders were nabbed during a crackdown as per directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police.

DPO Chaudhary Ahsan Saifullah told APP Friday that criminals were wanted in 135 cases including 79 robberies, 24 motorcycle-theft, illegal weapons, oil theft from Parco pipelines, and two murder attempts reported in the jurisdiction of different police stations here.

DPO said IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir appreciated the police officers over their successful operation against proclaimed offenders.

Related Topics

Murder Police Punjab Oil Criminals From

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

6 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

Two more polio cases confirmed in Malaysia's Sabah ..

3 minutes ago

Teachers unions voice protest against injustice m ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.