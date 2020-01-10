Nine POs held in Rajanpur

As many as nine proclaimed offenders were nabbed during a crackdown as per directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as nine proclaimed offenders were nabbed during a crackdown as per directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police.

DPO Chaudhary Ahsan Saifullah told APP Friday that criminals were wanted in 135 cases including 79 robberies, 24 motorcycle-theft, illegal weapons, oil theft from Parco pipelines, and two murder attempts reported in the jurisdiction of different police stations here.

DPO said IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir appreciated the police officers over their successful operation against proclaimed offenders.