Nine power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught nine power pilferers during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson,the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught nine accused who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as- Muhammad Aslam,Nawaz, Muhammad Ameer,Munawar Hussain,Sher Khan, Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Imran and others.

On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.