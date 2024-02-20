Nine Power Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught
nine power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the
district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main
lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nazeer, Ahmad Yar, Asad Abbas, Maqbool Hussain,
Shahid Imran, Riaz, Malik Umar and Ashfaq.
On a report of FESCO, the police have registered cases against them.
