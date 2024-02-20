Nine power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught

nine power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the

district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main

lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nazeer, Ahmad Yar, Asad Abbas, Maqbool Hussain,

Shahid Imran, Riaz, Malik Umar and Ashfaq.

On a report of FESCO, the police have registered cases against them.