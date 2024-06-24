Open Menu

Nine Power Pilferers Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Nine power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught nine power pilferers during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught nine accused who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering. On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

1 minute ago
 Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202 ..

Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024

10 minutes ago
 PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

4 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan