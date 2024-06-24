Nine Power Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught nine power pilferers during a crackdown here on Monday.
According to spokesperson, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught nine accused who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering. On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding sites, arrests 1612 seconds ago
-
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI1 minute ago
-
KP government enhances ADRC's efforts for dispute resolution10 minutes ago
-
Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published11 minutes ago
-
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized11 minutes ago
-
Three arrested11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 4,000kg substandard pickle20 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman officers hold session with Edwardes College students, faculty20 minutes ago
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism20 minutes ago
-
CM directs to make rehabilitation centres functional for recovery of drug addicts21 minutes ago
-
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat21 minutes ago
-
01 killed, another injured after dacoits open fire21 minutes ago