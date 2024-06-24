Nine power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught nine power pilferers during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught nine accused who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering. On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against them.