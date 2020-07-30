UrduPoint.com
Nine Power Pilferers Booked

Thu 30th July 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught nine people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Thursday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Chak no.105 NB, Chak 39NB, Sillanwali and Shahnikdar and red handed caught nine people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Asif, Riyasat Ali, Masood Akhter, Sultan Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, Aslam, Furqaan Ali and others.

On the separate reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

