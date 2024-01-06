Open Menu

Nine Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught nine power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nazeer, Ahmad Yar, Asad Abbas, Maqbool Hussain, Shahid Imran, Riaz, Malik Umar and Ashfaq. On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against them.

