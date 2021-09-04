Nine power pilferers caught in sargodha

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force on Saturday caught nine people accused of power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force on Saturday caught nine people accused of power theft.

Police said that FESCO task team conducted raids in various areas of tehsil Sillanwali and Shahpur and caught nine accused--Zulfiqar,Tehsin Khalid,Sikander, Shamsher,Jahangir,Muhammad Ramzan,Mansoor,Atif and Shahid Asghir,who were involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On reports of Fesco,police registered separate cases against the pilferers.