UrduPoint.com

Nine Power Pilferers Caught In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:21 PM

Nine power pilferers caught in sargodha

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force on Saturday caught nine people accused of power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force on Saturday caught nine people accused of power theft.

Police said that FESCO task team conducted raids in various areas of tehsil Sillanwali and Shahpur and caught nine accused--Zulfiqar,Tehsin Khalid,Sikander, Shamsher,Jahangir,Muhammad Ramzan,Mansoor,Atif and Shahid Asghir,who were involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On reports of Fesco,police registered separate cases against the pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Shahpur Sillanwali From FESCO

Recent Stories

PST to hold 'Khatam-e-Nabuwat' rally on Sunday

PST to hold 'Khatam-e-Nabuwat' rally on Sunday

48 seconds ago
 China's courier sector expands in August

China's courier sector expands in August

50 seconds ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Undergoes Medical Examinat ..

Japanese Prime Minister Undergoes Medical Examination in Tokyo - Reports

54 seconds ago
 Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehb ..

Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza till Sept 25

17 minutes ago
 Officials, experts call for greater cooperation to ..

Officials, experts call for greater cooperation to revive global tourism

6 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,780 New Coronavirus Cases in Las ..

Russia Records 18,780 New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.