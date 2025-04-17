Nine Power Thieves Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Thursday caught
nine power pilferers from various parts of the region.
According to a Fesco spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs)
with other staff conducted operations against power theft in
Kot Raja area, 95 NB area, Lahore road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi
Colony and 33 NB area besides catching Ghulam Rasool, Shah
Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah,
Ghulam Baqir and Shafique while pilfering electricity.
