Nine Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Published April 16, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

The police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused who were identified as Ansar, Sarfraz, Imran, Saqlain, Ghulam Jillani, Asim, Javed, Azhar and Basharat.

They were wanted to the police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt of murder.

