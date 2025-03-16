Open Menu

Nine Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Muzaffargarh police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, carried out a series of successful actions across the district.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of nine proclaimed offenders and four court fugitives, alongside significant recoveries of drugs, illegal weapons, and stolen property. During the operation, police recovered 2.21 kilograms of hashish, 1.14 kilograms of heroin, and 1.06 kilograms of ice (crystal meth). Additionally, 105 liters of liquor and 40 liters of raw alcohol were seized.

In the campaign against illegal weapons, police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition, leading to the arrest of six suspects. DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reiterated the police’s firm stance against drug trafficking and illegal alcohol sales. He mentioned that the crackdown would continue until criminal networks are dismantled. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or criminal behavior through the police helpline or the nearest station.

