Nine Proclaimed Offenders Held In Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested nine proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched against criminals by Rangpur police station in last 24 hours

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested nine proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched against criminals by Rangpur police station in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat, the Rangpur police under the supervision of DSP Rehan Rasool, launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested nine proclaimed offenders.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

In a statement issued, the district police officer urges masses to cooperate with the police department in eradication of crime from the society by informing police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

