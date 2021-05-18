Nine profiteers arrested in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Nine profiteers were arrested, another nine were booked and 26 were fined for selling essential items at higher rates in tehsil Saddar areas on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool visited different markets in Thikriwala, Gatwala, Pancerah, Dijkot and other areas and held more than 50 inspections.

The team checked prices of mutton, beef and chicken besides fruits and vegetables and took action against shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas imposed Rs 13,000 fine on butchers over profiteering.