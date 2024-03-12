Nine Profiteers Arrested, One Shop Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:31 PM
District administration on Tuesday arrested nine shopkeepers and sealed one shop over profiteering during a special crackdown launched across the district
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) District administration on Tuesday arrested nine shopkeepers and sealed one shop over profiteering during a special crackdown launched across the district.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Ashfaq Ali, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers across the district and checked 1841 shops in a day. During the checking, nine shopkeepers were arrested, one shop was sealed while FIRs were registered against three other shopkeepers for selling commodities at high prices.
The price control magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 103,000 on various other shopkeepers over violations.
In a statement, the DC Mian Ashfaq Ali said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated at any cost and violators would be treated with iron hands.
He said that the price control magistrates have been directed to continue crackdown on daily basis and check shops situated at any nook and cranny of the district under the vision to ensure maximum relief for masses during the holy month of Ramazan.
APP/kmr/thh
