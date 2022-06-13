UrduPoint.com

Nine Profiteers Arrested,241 Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Nine profiteers arrested,241 fined

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested nine people accused of profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 84,000 on 241 shopkeepers for overcharging during the last two days.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 966 shops in various markets and found 241 violations.

They imposed Rs 889,500 fine on them while arrested nine profiteers.

The team issued warnings to 177 shopkeepers,whereas ordered registration of case against one shopkeeper,the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

12 minutes ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

1 hour ago
 Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

1 hour ago
 Police register FIR against cricket fan who entere ..

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan wa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.