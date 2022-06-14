Nine profiteers arrested,241 fined

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested nine people accused of profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 84,000 on 241 shopkeepers for overcharging during the last two days.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 966 shops in various markets and found 241 violations.

They imposed Rs 889,500 fine on them while arrested nine profiteers.

The team issued warnings to 177 shopkeepers,whereas ordered registration of case against one shopkeeper,the spokesperson added.