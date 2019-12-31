UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Profiteers Held During December In Dera Ghazi Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Nine profiteers held during December in Dera Ghazi Khan

The district administration arrested nine profiteers during December 2019

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration arrested nine profiteers during December 2019.

The price control magistrates inspected 219 markets, checked 2,172 shops and got registered cases against 16 shopkeepers, said an official source.

According to Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, no shopkeepers would be allowed to loot people.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at visible places.

Related Topics

Price December 2019 Market

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan asks govt committee to hear MQM lead ..

29 minutes ago

Interest free loans worth Rs 500 Million rolled ou ..

33 minutes ago

10 medical stores cases referred to drug court

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Discussed With Novak Over Phone Which F ..

2 minutes ago

Smoky Sydney kicks off New Year parties with firew ..

3 minutes ago

Apprehended Pakistanis reach from Malaysia

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.