Nine profiteers held during December in Dera Ghazi Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration arrested nine profiteers during December

The price control magistrates inspected 219 markets, checked 2,172 shops and got registered cases against 16 shopkeepers, said an official source.

According to Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, no shopkeepers would be allowed to loot people.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at visible places.