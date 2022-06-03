UrduPoint.com

Nine Reports Of Various Standing Committees Laid In Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A total of nine reports of different standing committee were presented in Senate on Friday.

Chairperson, Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Senator Rubina Khalid presented report of the Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 29 asked by Senator Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan on January 21, 2022, regarding details of Gwadar Port Development Plan during next five years.

Senate Zeeshan Khanzada presented report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Fida Muhammad on December 27, 2021, regarding increase in fuel price adjustment on electricity bills. The report was presented on behalf of Senator Saifullah Abro, Chairman Standing Committee on Power.

Senator Zeeshan Khan Zada, Chairman, Standing Committee on Commerce presented report of his Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 95, asked by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, on January 25, 2022, regarding the number of delegations that visited abroad for promotion of trade during the last three years with country-wise break up.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Chairman, Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges presented report of his Committee on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, regarding the breach of privilege by CDA on account of non-compliance to the directions of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior concerning allotment of residence to Khateeb and Imam Masjid of F-6/1, Islamabad.

Senator Walid Iqbal, Chairman, Standing Committee on Human Rights presented report of the committee on the Bill further to amend the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017 (The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2022) introduced by Senator Faisal Javed on July 27, 2020. Senator Sana Jamali presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance raised by Senators Mushtaq Ahmed and Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on December 22, 2021, regarding non implementation of quota in medical colleges for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.

The report was presented on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Mohammad Humayun Mohmand.

Senator Sana Jamali presented report of the committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 59, asked by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad on November 19, 2021, regarding steps taken by the government to substantially increase the number of seats in the medical colleges for the students of erstwhile FATA on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Mohammad Humayun Mohmand.

Senator Sana Jamali presented report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Anwar-ulHaq Kakar, on February 17, 2022, regarding observance of hunger strike by the students in Balochistan due to policies of Pakistan Medical Commission in terms of their admissions. The report was presented on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand.

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddiqui , Chairman, Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture presented report of the Committee on the Bill to provide for the establishment of the Smart University of Sciences and Technology The Smart University of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2022, introduced by Senators Naseebullah Bazai, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Dilawar Khan on May 23, 2022.

The House deferred passage of the Bill further to amend the fiscal responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005, The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by the National Assembly on request of leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazir Tarar.

