Nine Rescue-1122 centers set-up near cattle markets in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) -:The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 has set up nine posts near cattle markets in order to deal with any emergent situation during Eid days in the district.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Wednesday said that the local administration established cattle markets at nine points in Faisalabad including Niamoana, Dhanola Millat Road, Chinchal Singhwala Jhang Road, Khurarianwala Sewerage Drain Chowk, Benazir Park Jaranwala, Saholat Bazaar Chak Jhumra, Sabzi Mandi Sammundri, Bungalow Chowk Mamonkanjan and Hockey Ground Tandlianwala to facilitate the citizens for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Rescue staff along with necessary equipment, ambulances and first-aid material will remain available at these posts which will remain functional round-the-clock, he added.