Nine Residential Plots Sealed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:25 PM

Nine residential plots sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed nine residential plots in Millat town on the charge of commercial construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed nine residential plots in Millat town on the charge of commercial construction.

A spokesman of the FDA said Friday that residential plots used for commercial purposes was a sheer violation of the law.

The team conducted raid and found commercial construction on nine residential plots in D-block Millat town.

He also warned owners of residential plots to get their plots commercialized before their commercial construction and commercial use. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

