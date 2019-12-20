Nine Residential Plots Sealed In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed nine residential plots in Millat town on the charge of commercial construction.
A spokesman of the FDA said Friday that residential plots used for commercial purposes was a sheer violation of the law.
The team conducted raid and found commercial construction on nine residential plots in D-block Millat town.
He also warned owners of residential plots to get their plots commercialized before their commercial construction and commercial use. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.