Nine schoolchildren wounded in traffic accident

At least nine schoolchildren sustained injuries, some of them got seriously injured when the van they were boarding had head on collision with a loading vehicle at Adda Bunbosan on Tuesday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least nine schoolchildren sustained injuries, some of them got seriously injured when the van they were boarding had head on collision with a loading vehicle at Adda Bunbosan on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 told APP that after being informed rescuers reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured students.

They received face, head, leg, hand and foot injures while two of them are stable, he informed.

The wounded were identified as Amir (5) Ramzan (13) Nadeem (13) Anees (6), Javeria (15), Anees Fatima (18), Amina (14), Javeria (17), and Awais (5).

The seriously injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, he said adding that the cause of the accident could not be ascertained.