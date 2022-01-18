UrduPoint.com

Nine Schoolchildren Wounded In Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Nine schoolchildren wounded in traffic accident

At least nine schoolchildren sustained injuries, some of them got seriously injured when the van they were boarding had head on collision with a loading vehicle at Adda Bunbosan on Tuesday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least nine schoolchildren sustained injuries, some of them got seriously injured when the van they were boarding had head on collision with a loading vehicle at Adda Bunbosan on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 told APP that after being informed rescuers reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured students.

They received face, head, leg, hand and foot injures while two of them are stable, he informed.

The wounded were identified as Amir (5) Ramzan (13) Nadeem (13) Anees (6), Javeria (15), Anees Fatima (18), Amina (14), Javeria (17), and Awais (5).

The seriously injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, he said adding that the cause of the accident could not be ascertained.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicle Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

9 minutes ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

25 minutes ago
 LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitr ..

LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitrations against Techfront and B ..

28 minutes ago
 PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National ..

PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National Security Policy: Senate told

4 minutes ago
 Turkiye nabs 5 FETO terror suspects trying to flee ..

Turkiye nabs 5 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

4 minutes ago
 Exports increase 29.48% to Rs2.562 trillion in fir ..

Exports increase 29.48% to Rs2.562 trillion in first half -FY22

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.